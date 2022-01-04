'Insane': CNN polling expert sounds alarm on GOP voters' ongoing belief Biden wasn't really elected

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," elections forecaster Harry Enten walked through the latest polling that reveals a massive amount of sympathy among Republican voters for the Capitol rioters — and their anti-democratic cause.

"It's stunning so many people still share the false belief of the January 6th rioters, that Trump won the election. He did not win the election," said anchor Jake Tapper. "What do the latest polls have to say?"

"I think the word you're looking for, maybe, is 'insane,'" said Enten. "Look, if you ask people whether they think Biden was legitimately elected, you look among Republicans, look at this, 71 percent believe it wasn't legitimate. That barely changed from a year ago when it was 73 percent. Overall, I should point out, it's just 33 percent of people who say the Biden victory was not legitimate. If we look back and basically say, okay, look at that number among the losing candidate party. 63 percent. That's out of this world. In no other election on that slide you see was it more than 11 percent. Clearly there's something distinct going on in this past election with so many Republicans believing it was not a legitimate election."

"Donald Trump lying about it and the Republican Party acquiescing with his lies," Tapper agreed. "How do Americans in general view what happened on January 6th?"

"Look, you know, again it's just a big divide between Republicans and everybody else," said Enten. "59 percent of Trump voters say that the January 6th rioters were defending freedom. Just 17 percent of them called it an insurrection. Most Americans, however, believe it was, in fact, an insurrection."

"But, you know, I think what is so interesting here is how they view the January 6th protesters themselves," added Enten. "Essentially, if you say, okay, were these January 6th protesters Trump supporters, or perhaps left-leaning pretend Trump supporters? This is an idea that is been floated out there the among Trump voters — look at that, 45 percent believe in fact these were pretend Trump supporters. Fortunately, most people overall believe the folks on January 6th were Trump supporters. There's a lot of Americans who believe in the truth, at least."

Watch below: