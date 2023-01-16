'I don't want to get into that': Trump won't say if Biden should be prosecuted for classified docs

Former President Donald, who has been accused of mishandling classified documents, declined to say if he believes President Joe Biden should be prosecuted for also mishandling classified documents.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, host David Brody asked Trump if Biden should be prosecuted over classified documents that were found in his office and home.

"Well, I don't want to get into that," Trump replied. "But obviously, it's a cover-up; it's a very sad situation."

The former president said that his document scandal was "much different" from Biden's case.

"I had the right to declassify as president," he insisted. "The vice president, as you know, can't do that."

Trump defended his case by claiming Mar-a-Lago, where the documents were found, was a "fortress."

"It's a big problem, I think, for them," he continued. "It would be nice if all the investigations could stop because we're like investigation central in this country. No country in the world has anything like this. You want to make America great again, and this nonsense, you know, it never ends."

Trump also took a shot at former President Barack Obama.

"It brings Obama into the picture as you can imagine because the documents are early Obama documents," the former president opined. "It's from the Obama administration, and now I guess they're getting him involved. How come he allowed that to happen?"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.