Biden won't invoke executive privilege to protect Trump from Capitol riot committee: Jen Psaki

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that President Joe Biden would not invoke executive privilege to prevent Trump White House documents from being handed over to the House select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

"The president has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege," Psaki said, according to Politico's Kyle Cheney.

There had been some speculation that Biden could invoke executive privilege to prevent a future Republican president from releasing his administration's own internal documents, although that's apparently a risk the Biden White House is willing to take.

According to Cheney, Trump now has 60 days to object to Biden's nonassertion of executive privilege over the documents, so it's still no sure bet that they will be handed over to the committee.