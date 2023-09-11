Trump calls Biden a 'CLOWN' over his immigration policies

Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell have both filed severance petitions to be removed from the larger group of 19 defendants and get a speedy trial.

There was a conversation among the panelists about whether Americans would weary and switch off from the trails – though the group agreed that that hasn't impacted the Jan. 6 defendants on trial for the Jan. 6 insurrection. In some cases, Rubin pointed out, the ongoing verdicts have done more to help deter some further attacks from militia groups, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"So, those Jan. 6th sentences do have an effect on people who might be thinking about trying something like that again some sort of domestic violence. So, could it be the other side maybe, this is maybe, they're too many defendants through a trial like is really sending a message to any future administration that this is not tolerated in the United States that anyone in power could try to stop the peaceful transfer of power," said Ainsley.

That's when Jolly brought up the idea of the first verdict prior to the GOP primary's finish.

"Does that change the national narrative?" he asked. "Is there a point of exhaustion here, suppose [they] get acquitted weeks before the Republican nomination? And the nation just tried to keep up with this 4-month conspiracy trial that's been aired, and we're all trying to become mini lawyers and understand what's going on or exhausted by, or confused by. The defendants get acquitted. Politics happens in such a low of medium information space. Nuance is not done in politics like it is in the courtroom. It could dramatically shift or secure the dynamic and the Republican nomination."

He also argued that a conviction could give an opportunity to another Republican candidate, who can say that there are only a few weeks left in the primary and the leading candidate is facing a guilty verdict and possible jail time.

"I think we have to think of it as analysts because it's something that could impact the Republican nominations," Jolly closed.

The group agreed, noting that another matter is that thus far none of the Republican candidates have been brave enough to talk about Trump and his legal problems. Instead, they spend their time attacking the judicial system and the Justice Department.

There's another question about what happens if the verdict for Trump comes after he has already secured the nomination but before the November election.

While it's an interesting legal and political debate, it's something that could really happen, the group explained. Thus far there's no real conversation about what happens and how Americans could react.

