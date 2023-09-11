Trump calls Biden a 'CLOWN' over his immigration policies
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

In an all-caps post to Truth Social this Monday, former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden over his immigration policies.

"OUR CITIES ARE BEING DESTROYED BY THE INVASION OF ILLEGAL MIGRANTS POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY. THE USA HAS BECOME A LAUGHING STOCK FOR THE WORLD TO SEE. WE DON’T HAVE A PRESIDENT, WE HAVE A CLOWN!!!" Trump wrote.

Last month, Trump unveiled his immigration plan, which included a "ramp up" of "ideological screening" for would-be legal immigrants and a proposal to label cartels as "'unlawful enemy combatants' to allow the U.S. military to target them in Mexico."

