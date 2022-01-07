Trump’s meltdown enters its second day as he continues raging over Biden's Jan. 6 speech

On Friday, former President Donald Trump lashed out yet again at the ceremonies marking the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol insurrection in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter by his press secretary Liz Harrington.

"These radical leftists in Washington care NOTHING for American Democracy," said Trump. "All they care about is control over you, and wealth and riches for themselves. But they are failing. No one believes them anymore. And the day is quicky [sic] coming when they will be overwhelmingly voted out of power. Joe Biden’s voice is now the voice of desperation and despair. His handlers gave him that speech to read yesterday because they know the unprecedented failures of his presidency and the left-wing extremism of the Pelosi-Schumer Congress have destroyed the Democrat Party."

The twice-impeached former president also suggested that the Capitol riot was a "hoax." The Democrats "cannot sustain the preposterous fabrications about January 6 much longer," he claimed.

He also used Biden's speech to recite a laundry list of grievances that have been making the rounds on right-wing media.

"The American People also see that January 6 has become the Democrats’ excuse and pretext for the most chilling assault on the civil liberties of American citizens in generations," Trump continued. "It is being used to justify outrageous attacks on free speech, widespread censorship, de-platforming, calls for increased domestic surveillance, appalling abuse of political prisoners, labeling opponents of COVID lockdowns and mandates as national security threats, and even ordering the FBI to target parents who object to the radical indoctrination of their children in school. And this week, January 6 is also the Democrats’ excuse for trying to pass a radical Federal takeover of state election law. They are trying to BAN voter ID and other basic measures that can ensure the sacred integrity of the vote."

In a powerful speech at Statuary Hall on Wednesday, one of the very spots where a pro-Trump mob ran amok a year ago, Biden took off the gloves after a year of largely ignoring Trump.

"The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said, alluding to Trump's repeated false claim that the election was stolen from him through fraud -- an assertion that many Republicans still embrace.

"He's done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest," Biden said.

Biden said the United States and much of the world is locked in a battle between democracy and autocracy.

"I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy," Biden said at the Capitol. "I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation."

Read Trump's whole statement below:

