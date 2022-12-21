Biden was shocked by Trump's 'very gracious and generous' act as he departed the White House: new book
According to Politico, in a new book soon to be released President Joe Biden called the act of former President Donald Trump following White House protocol and penning a transition letter, "shockingly gracious."

Chris Whipple's book, "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," details the campaign, the election and transition of Joe Biden, and includes details of the transition from the Trump to Biden White House. An extract obtained by Politico quotes Biden as saying Trump's letter was "very gracious and generous."

Political pundits believe the communications between the outgoing president and incoming president have been minimized and underreported due to the current polarization of both candidates and loyalists in both parties.

Many political observers expected Trump not to participate in the tradition of writing the transition letter, especially after he declined to attend Biden's inauguration.

The White House has not formally confirmed the contents of the letter but both Biden and Trump have confirmed the letter was not adversarial in any way.

Biden has purposely kept the contents of the letter private, and the upcoming book is one of the first widespread communication vehicles to detail the content of the letter.

