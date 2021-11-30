Trump releases bonkers statement whining that nobody will challenge his election lies

In the year since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Republican conspiracy theories of election fraud have been constantly refuted and essentially laughed out of court.

Despite Bill Barr's claims of fraud not existing in reality, Republicans have continued to cling to their "Big Lie" as the former president refuses to concede he lost.

With Trump being banned from social media after his lies about the election were blamed for inciting the January 6th insurrection, the former reality TV star is demanding that somebody on TV debate him on the long-ago settled issue.

“It’s really interesting, everybody wants me on television, I get the highest ratings by far, they need ratings to survive, and yet I put out a challenge to debate me about the massive election fraud, which took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, and there are no takers—think of it, zero takers for the so-called 'ratings machine,'" Trump said, repeating the same debunked lies he used to try and overturn the election.

"The reason is, they know they can’t win. All I have to do is lay out the facts—they are irrefutable," Trump claimed, even though the opposite is true. "I’ve supposedly won all my political debates, but this would be the easiest of them all! Swing state by swing state, they get decimated. This is the Hoax and the Scam and the Crime of the Century. Just remember, no takers!”