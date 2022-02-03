Trump rants about ‘large-scale proof of fraud’ on 15th month anniversary of his loss to Biden

Donald Trump commemorated the 15th month anniversary of his loss to Joe Biden by once again repeating his debunked lies about election fraud.

Although Trump lost by 7,060,347 and 74 electoral college votes, he has refused to acknowledge defeat despite losing so thoroughly that he still would have lost even if he had flipped his home state of New York (which he lost by over 20 points).

Trump began his tirade — emailed to reporters as he is banned from major social media platforms — by lashing out at the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Why isn’t the corrupt Unselect Committee of political hacks and highly partisan sleazebags in Washington investigating the massive voter fraud and irregularities that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, rather than spending all of its time investigating those who were protesting its result? It was the Crime of the Century," Trump falsely claimed.

"Large-scale proof of fraud and serious irregularities exist all over the place," Trump claimed, even though his delusions of massive voter fraud were long-ago debunked.

Trump then attempted to blame Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for not doing more to stop the violent mob he incited with his lies about election fraud.

"I knew the crowd would be extraordinarily large because they were protesting the RIGGED ELECTION. Capitol security was her job, not the President’s, and the American people now know that. If she did with security what she should have, there would have been no 'January 6' as we know it," he said, suggesting Pelosi should've known his supporters were a threat to Congress.



Trump went on to claim that "plain and simple" he is not responsible for anything, a few sentences after he repeated the exact same election fraud lies that incited the insurrection.



