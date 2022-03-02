Bill Barr says he yelled at Trump after he demanded to hear dirt about Hunter Biden: book
US Attorney General Bill Barr (right) has been frequently accused of being too cozy with President Donald Trump (AFP Photo/NICHOLAS KAMM)

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has revealed that the final conversation he had with former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election involved a shouting match about Hunter Biden.

Fox News reports that Barr's new book, titled "One Damn Thing After Another," tells a story about Trump trying to pry information out of Barr about the United States Department of Justice's investigation into the business dealings of Biden's son.

"You know this stuff from Hunter Biden's laptop?" Trump asked Barr after reports on Biden's laptop started appearing in the New York Post.

"Mr. President, I can't talk about that, and I am not going to," Barr replied.

Trump, however, was not prepared to take no for an answer.

"You know, if that was one of my kids..." Trump began.

"Dammit, Mr. President, I am not going to talk to you about Hunter Biden!" Barr yelled. "Period!"

Barr and Trump didn't talk again until after the election, when Trump threw a tantrum at Barr for saying the DOJ could find no evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The investigation into Hunter Biden is still ongoing, although no criminal charges have yet been filed.

