Trump lashes out at Republican Bill Cassidy and even Bill Barr
Bill Cassidy and Bill Barr (Photos: Screen capture)

Speaking to a CPAC crowd in Dallas, Texas, former President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

Trump claimed that he has watched in the past several year as Cassidy pretended to be all about "Trump" but when given the opportunity, he said that Cassidy voted to impeach him.

Cassidy actually didn't vote to impeach Trump as he's a Senator and only the House voted to impeach. Cassidy was one of the Republicans who voted to convict Trump for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. Capitol.

Trump went on to call his former attorney general, Bill Barr, a horrible person because he didn't go after Democrats. Reports have also revealed that Trump attempted to get the Justice Department to change the 2020 election.

He then turned to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), which he said the Republicans had to "deal with."

See the clips below:



SmartNews