The Orlando, Florida rally with former President Donald Trump and disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly certainly attracted thousands of people, but it was a far cry from selling out the venue. in fact, photos show the entire upper mezzanine was sparse. It was supposed to have been closed off, but it appears that some were able to get to the top rows.
While Trump typically didn't charge for his campaign rallies, his joint events with O'Reilly start at $100 for the cheap tickets. It could have been the major barrier to the crowd size as many folks are using extra income to buy Christmas presents.
A screen capture of the Ticketmaster site showing available tickets revealed many of the areas still had seats available for fans. Videos posted showing the crowds as the event was about to begin revealed the lack of the two men to sell out a full arena, where Trump previously had no trouble.
The Orlando Amway Center holds 20,000 people, though the seats behind the stage were blocked off.
Tickets still available for today's Trump History Tour in Orlando.pic.twitter.com/8FKmJj2XQd— Mark Stern (@Mark Stern) 1639324264
Lots of Patriots here in Orlando for the History Tour with President Trump and @BillOReilly pic.twitter.com/S4Q3C7wgHE— Jared Caban (@Jared Caban) 1639338686
Middle section is half full and the upper level is completely blocked off at the Donald Trump/Bill O\u2019Reilly tour in Orlando.pic.twitter.com/Dg8s29e4PT— The Good Liars (@The Good Liars) 1639345049