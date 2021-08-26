Trump bizarrely says Osama bin Laden wasn't a very big deal: 'He only had one hit!'

It's mere weeks before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center that killed thousands and has slowly killed rescue and first responders who worked on the pile in the aftermath.

Despite this, former President Donald Trump apparently doesn't think that the mastermind behind the attacks was really that big of a deal.

Speaking to Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Trump explained that the terrorists he killed were much bigger, implying that he was a stronger president than former President Barack Obama, who gave the order to kill Osama bin Laden.

"And they respected us, and they respected me," said Trump of the Taliban. "But they respected us, and don't think that the Taliban wasn't watching, because ISIS is tougher than the Taliban and nastier than the Taliban. And ISIS was watching, and they were — they didn't exist anymore. And we took out the founder of ISIS, al-Baghdadi, and then of course Soleimani. Now just so you understand, Soleimani is bigger by many, many times than Osama bin Laden. The founder of ISIS is a bigger, by many, many times, al-Baghdadi than Osama bin Laden. Osama bin Laden had one hit, and it was a bad one, in New York City, the World Trade Center."

Trump went on to say that the two terrorists he took out were "monsters" and complained that the media didn't give him the credit like they gave Obama for taking out bin Laden.

Osama bin Laden certainly was behind those killed on Sept. 11, but in 1998, bin Laden ordered al-Qaeda to do simultaneous bombings of U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, killing 224 people. Al-Qaeda also bombed the USS Cole in 2000, killing 17 sailors.

"Trying to imagine the reaction if [Joe] Biden said anything approaching this during a week in which US troops were killed at the end of a war that began after 9/11," commented New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Trump has spent the past several weeks attacking Biden on Afghanistan but hasn't answered questions about why he didn't withdraw all troops in the four years he was in office. Trump even promised in Nov. 2020 that all U.S. troops would be out of Afghanistan by Christmas.

See the comments below:















