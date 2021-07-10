Trump demands GOP 'stop negotiating' bipartisan infrastructure framework: 'You are just being played'
Donald Trump speaks to a large crowd at "An Address to Young America" an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action. (Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com)

Trump lashed out at members of his own party in an email missive sent Friday night.

One day after the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO united behind the bipartisan infrastructure framework, Trump sought to kill the bill.

Referring to "Republicans In Name Only," Trump said, "RINO Republicans should stop negotiating the infrastructure deal—you are just being played by the Radical Left Democrats—they will give you nothing!"

He also demanded that no changes be made to his tax cuts.

"Very important that Senate Republicans not allow our hard-earned tax reductions to be terminated or amended in an upward trajectory in any way, shape, or form. They should not be making deals on increasing taxes for the fake infrastructure proposals being put forward by Democrats, almost all of which goes to the ridiculous Green New Deal Marxist agenda. Keep the Trump Administrations tax cuts just where they are. Do not allow tax increases. Thinking about it, I have never seen anything so easy to win politically," said Trump.

