Trump blasts Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial as ‘sad day’ in Texas
From left, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton greets former U.S. President Donald Trump at the "Save America" rally on Oct. 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s defense. In late-night post Wednesday on Truth Social, Trump praised Paxton as “one of the TOUGHEST & BEST Attorney Generals in the Country.” Paxton’s impeachment trial began its eighth day Thursday with his defense team calling their first witness. A vote by Texas senators on Paxton’s fate could come Friday. Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican nomination for president, is no stranger to impeachment proceedings. In his post, he blamed “establishment RINOS” for trying to undo the will ...