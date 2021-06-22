Trump's former bodyguard is the one who really knows where the bodies are buried: Ex-Trump Org executive

Speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res explained that while CFO Allen Weisselberg might know everything about financial documents, the person who really knows where the bodies are buried is Trump's former bodyguard.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office is now investigating Matthew Calamari, who, like Weisselberg, may have gotten "gifts" from Trump as another form of tax-free payment.

"Calamari knows where the bodies are buried," Res explained. "He's been with Trump through thick and thin, every single move that Trump has made Matt has been there, or someone else, but usually Matt. He might not know anything financial, but he probably was sitting around when things were discussed, so he probably does. The thought that Trump gave him something to engender his loyalty, that's not new. He's been doing it all along."

She recalled that Trump would give out free tickets to the U.S. Open or cars to employees as a mechanism of collecting loyalty from people.

"That's sort of the way -- like a Godfather," she continued. "I don't doubt that Trump gave Matt different things. We'll find out. We know one thing for sure, he gave his son a job. That's a big deal for anyone -- and he's done that with others. For anyone who gets a job for their child that works for Trump, that's an automatic loyalty and 'Do everything I say,' because if you don't, not only do you get fired, but your kid loses their position."

