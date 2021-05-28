Trump booed at Yankee Stadium — and he wasn’t even there
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former New Yorker Donald Trump was booed at Yankee Stadium on Thursday — and he did not even attend the Yankee's victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Supporters of the former president interrupted the game to unfurl a banner falsely claiming that Trump won the 2020 election, which in reality was won by President Joe Biden.

Lindsey Adler, who covers the Yankees for The Athletic, described the scene.

"Lots of booing here after some jabronis unfurled a 'TRUMP WON' banner off the second deck. (He didn't.) Now we have extremely loud cheering as the conspiracy theory banner people are led out of the section by security," Adler reported.

Although he had lived there for most of his life, Trump only received 23% of the vote in NYC.