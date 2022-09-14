Trump brags about being anti-fascist after Ken Starr dies

After MAGA Republicans bristled at being described as "semi-fascist" by President Joe Biden, Donald Trump is complaining about fascists.

"I just learned that the great and brilliant Ken Starr has, sadly, passed away," Trump posted to his Truth Social website. "He was a true American patriot who loved our country and the law."

"I so appreciated his support and his thoughts that our cause against fascists and other mentally sick people in our country is just," Trump wrote.

It was an interesting position from the former president who long complained about anti-fascists, a position shortened to antifa.

One day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump argued that those who identify as antifa are part of a "terrorist organization."

One day before the 2020 election, Trump was complaining about "the antifa anarchists, rioters and looters, who have caused so much harm and destruction in Democrat [sic] run cities."

Less than a month before the 2020 election, Trump attempted to sic the FBI on antifa via his Twitter account.

"Get them FBI, and get them now!" Trump demanded.

But Republicans have been frustrated since Biden branded the MAGA wing as "semi-fascist."



Fox News and Mercedes Schlapp of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have both complained about the phrase.