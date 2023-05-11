Trump called out for falsehood in town hall over claim he ordered National Guard to Capitol on J6

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins called out Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s town hall after the former president falsely claimed that he gave a formal order to send the National Guard to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Collins told Trump that his former Defense Secretary Chris Miller has said that he received no such order.

Trump blamed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the lack of a more forceful response to the rioters.

“Excuse me,” Trump said, interrupting Collins, “(Miller’s) a fantastic guy and he was ready to go. They turned him down. If you look at the mayor of Washington D.C., lovely lady, she said we don’t want it, we don’t like the look. Nancy Pelosi said we don’t like the look."

“If they would have had, I offered them 10,000 soldiers," the former president said. "So it could be 10 (thousand), it could be more. If they would’ve taken 500 soldiers, you wouldn’t have had the problem. They turned it down."

“You look at the Inspector General’s report, he says they turned it down and they made a terrible mistake.”

When Collins reiterated that Miller said Trump never gave such order, Trump replied, “he did not say that.”