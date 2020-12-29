WATCH: Trump releases new video — that will make you laugh like it’s a parody

In what looks like a campaign spot released almost two months after he lost the 2020 election, President Trump shared a video to Twitter highlighting moments from his presidency, from the building of his long-promised border wall to his triumphant introduction of newly-minted SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the White House balcony.

"It is not normal for the president to share campaign videos nearly two months after he decisively lost," wrote Vox reporter Aaron Rupar.

"Trump stands for our flag," the video says on closing before showing a clip of Trump giving the flag a hug.

Watch: