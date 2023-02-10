Trump campaign blasted for invoking 'an antisemitic trope' to raise cash
Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Fayetteville Regional Airport. (Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump has turned his attention to a familiar foe to help motivate his base to donate more money.

In an email distributed on Thursday, Trump requested of his supporters, "Please make a contribution to help me FIGHT BACK against Soros and the Left's money machine as they attempt to BUY a second term for Biden."

"It invokes an antisemitic trope that depicts the Jewish billionaire as controlling politicians," said Jacob N. Kornbluh of The Forward.

Soros, a Jewish Holocaust survivor who, has long been a target of the far-right conservative Republican movement. With his deep pockets, over $170 million spent during the midterm elections, Trump and his Republican colleagues know that Soros is a formidable opponent with a track record of defeating his GOP opponents.

In addition to his midterm elections Soros' nonprofit organization, Open Society Policy Center, has invested $140 million in advocacy organizations and ballot initiatives in 2021.

Ironically Trump's email questioned Soros' commitment to the environment, a longtime target of Trump's corporate-friendly policies and relaxed regulatory stances.

"If you question the effectiveness of Soros' war chest, just look at what he's done to our once beautiful cities all across the country," Trump said in the email.



