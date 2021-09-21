Trump campaign aides flew off the handle when president demanded Newsmax's Dick Morris get new poll numbers

Dick Morris, a former friend and adviser to President Bill Clinton, turned against his friend years ago and since has become a far-right, anti-government ideologue pushing his theories on Newsmax and other right-leaning publications.

Thus, it's no surprise he joined on as an informal adviser to President Donald Trump as he mounted his 2020 reelection campaign.

Morris and Fox News host Sean Hannity were too close to Trump for the likes of top campaign officials.

Peril, the new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa revealed that as Trump's poll numbers were falling just months before the election, the campaign was trying to guard against the extremist voices influencing the president.

"Outsiders like Dick Morris and Sean Hannity had too much influence, feeding him ideas and advice that cut against poll-tested strategy," said the book Peril.

"On Wednesday, September 23, at 8:20 a.m., Trump adviser Jason Miller emailed Stepien and the campaign's pollsters, John McLaughlin and Tony Fabrizio," said Peril. "The subject line: 'Was this new poll shared with Dick Morris???' Fabrizio responded at 11:23 a.m., writing 'the President had told me to share numbers with him.'"

Woodward and Costa wrote that Miller responded, seemingly furious about it.

"Well, that was a f*ck up. Now he's 'threatening' to tell the President our numbers have 'tanked.' I don't want anybody talking to Dick Morris about anything ever," he said.

In the final days of the campaign, Trump was swinging at anything he could potentially hit. The last 48 hours before Election Day, he held 11 rallies during the pandemic. At the time, his advisers told him that he might be able to "bump up his vote by half a percentage point to a full point by demonstrating 'effort' and 'energy,'" reported NBC News at the time.

Peril is on sale today.