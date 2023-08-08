Judge Cannon taking cues from ex-Trump lawyer's Fox News rant on docs case: ex-prosecutor

The Trump-appointed judge overseeing the former president's classified documents case in Florida made a suspicious decision the other day, and one former prosecutor says it's because she seems to have been following up on an argument an ex-Trump lawyer recited on Fox News.
Judge Aileen Cannon, who was previously reversed on appeal in a Trump-related civil case involving the same exact classified documents, recently asked the special counsel to explain its use of a D.C. grand jury for a case that was ultimately brought against Trump in Florida. Experts were left baffled by the order, which wasn't even requested by the defendant's team, according to former senior prosecutor for Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann.
Weissmann said on Tuesday he thinks he has connected the dots on the origins of the order.
READ MORE: ‘They blew up my life’: Fox News, a hidden camera and threats to an Indiana school administrator
"BREAKING: if you are wondering why Judge Cannon issued on 8/7, without the defense requesting it, an Order directing the government why it was using a non-FLA grand jury, here is an answer: on 8/6 former Trump lawyer was on Fox raising that entirely bogus issue," he said on Tuesday.
Weissmann also included a video of former Trump lawyer James Trusty speaking on Fox News. Trusty says the case "suddenly became indicted in Florida" and said there were a lot of "shenanigans" going on from prosecutors.