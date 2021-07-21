Trump should be forced to testify before Capitol riot commission: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Wednesday said that the House Select Committee on the January 6th Capitol riots will not have done its job unless it compels former President Donald Trump to testify.

During an appearance on CNN, host Jim Acosta asked Khanna whether the committee should eventually haul Trump up to Capitol Hill to talk about his actions on January 6th.

"Yes, I don't see how you don't!" Khanna replied. "They should bring in every relevant person to the hearings... How can you say that President Trump, who was giving speeches encouraging people to go into the Capitol, isn't a material witness?"

During his presidency, Trump successfully dodged having to testify in person before special counsel Robert Mueller's probe on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

Now that he's out of the White House, however, Trump can't so easily avoid testifying if he's subpoenaed, as he can no longer invoke executive privilege.

