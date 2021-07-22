'That is frightening': CNN host disturbed after author tells her how Trump's coup could have succeeded

CNN's Pamela Brown found herself disturbed after Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig told her that former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election could have succeeded if he'd been more organized.

While interviewing Leonnig about her new book, entitled I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year, Brown asked her why she believed American democracy ultimately held up under Trump's attempts to overturn the election and remain in power.

First, Leonnig credited certain Trump officials who worked to thwart him after coming to believe he was too dangerous to keep in power.

"A ton of people who supported Donald Trump, worked for him, ultimately believed his impulses were super dangerous and tried to be a bulwark against what he was trying to do," she explained.

The second part of the equation, however, was Trump's own ineptitude.

"Donald Trump was not that organized and effective," she said. "If he was better at this, at being an autocrat, at being a democracy splinterer, he might have been more effective. But he wasn't."

"That's pretty frightening," Brown replied.

