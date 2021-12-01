Federal judge blasts Trump and his allies for 'stoking the flames of fear' before Capitol riot

This Wednesday, a federal judge said that the individuals behind the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Capitol riot should be held accountable for stoking "the flames of fear," POLITICO reports.

Although U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson didn't mention former President Donald Trump by name, she said the efforts of Trump's allies stoked "discontent and explicitly encouraged [attendees] to go to the Capitol and fight for one reason and one reason only: to make sure the certification of the election didn’t happen.”

Jackson made her comments as she was sentencing Capitol riot defendant Russell Peterson. As POLITICO points out, Jackson is the latest judge to suggest Trump's influence helped spark the events of Jan. 6.

READ MORE: GOP silence on Charlottesville was a 'dress rehearsal' for blowing off Trump's Jan 6th insurrection

“No one was swept away to the Capitol. No one was carried,” she said to Peterson. “There may be others who bear greater responsibility and should be held accountable. But this is not their day in court. It’s yours.”

Peterson was sentenced to 30 days in jail and $500 in restitution.