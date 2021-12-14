'Donald Trump was on the rioters' side': CNN legal analyst breaks down 'incredibly chilling' MAGA riot texts

"That was the pretty stunning series of revelations there when we consider what we heard ... and we had 55 pages earlier today," said Burnett, speaking to reporter Ryan Nobles. "We thought that they would be putting out new information and they did. The vice chair, Liz Cheney, adding a lot of new details to the January 6th committee."

"There's no doubt about that," agreed Nobles. "And it goes to show just how much information the Select Committee has as it relates to Mark Meadows that we haven't seen, because it seems as though every day, they can roll out some new bombshell of information that shows directly the role that Meadows played in the events leading up to and on January 6th. And tonight, they revealed some of the most damning yet."

Nobles went on to explain the significance of the messages.

"I don't think there's any doubt the text exchange from Donald Trump Jr. to the chief of staff imploring him to convince his father to go out and make a public statement to try to quell the violence on Capitol Hill, and we know that the timeline of everything essentially, the president ignoring even a plea from his son," he said. "This is all information that we did not have before."

"It also plays into this larger argument that the committee is making about the need for Meadows to come in and answer questions about what he knew about January 6th," continued Nobles. "And furthermore, about how his knowledge of the events is not in any way protected under executive privilege because ... he's offered up 6,000 documents, 9,000 pages worth of information, and he's written a book on the topic where he talks about his conversations with the president in and around that time. And so now he needs to fill in these gaps by coming and sitting in front of the committee for a full deposition."

