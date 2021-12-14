'Donald Trump was on the rioters' side': CNN legal analyst breaks down 'incredibly chilling' MAGA riot texts

After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read a series of bombshell text messages sent to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6th, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued they removed all doubt about where Trump's sympathies were during the Capitol riots.
Specifically, Toobin noted that Trump was seemingly unmoved by multiple pleas from political allies ranging from Donald Trump Jr. to Fox News host Sean Hannity to call off the rioters.
"What is incredible to me is that Donald Trump did nothing for hour after hour, despite all his close allies begging him to do something," Toobin explained. "Finally he makes this statement, and what does he say about the rioters? 'We love you.'"
Toobin then explained how this amount to a supreme dereliction of duty by a man who took a sworn oath to uphold the United States Constitution.
"All of this evidence, you know, adds to the impression that Donald Trump was on the rioters' side on January 6th," he said. "And that is an incredibly chilling message. But that's what I got out of the evidence that came out today."
Watch the video below.
'Donald Trump was on the rioters' side' www.youtube.com