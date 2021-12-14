Liz Cheney reads bombshell Jan. 6th text messages -- including panicked messages from Don Trump Jr.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday read aloud several text messages sent to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows during the January 6th riots at the Capitol -- including panicked messages from Donald Trump Jr.
During a House Select Committee hearing, Cheney outlined damning evidence turned over by Meadows showing that multiple Trump allies implored him to take action to call off the rioters who were storming the Capitol, but that Trump still did nothing for more than three hours.
"We need an Oval Office address," Donald Trump Jr. implored Meadows in one text message, urging Meadows to get the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down.
Cheney noted that Trump Jr. texted "again and again" in an effort to get his father to stop the riots.
"He’s got to condemn this sh*t ASAP," Trump Jr. wrote in another text. "The Capitol Police tweet is not enough."
And Trump Jr. was far from the only big name to beg Trump to act.
"Please get him on TV," texted Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, who added that the riots were "destroying everything you have accomplished.”
Fox News host Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, told Meadows that Trump was "destroying his legacy" by not speaking out on the riots.