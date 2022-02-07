Trump blames Nancy Pelosi for not doing enough to protect Capitol from his violent supporters in new rant

In a statement released through spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Monday, former President Donald Trump falsely claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was responsible for the January 6 insurrection -- and he again called for the House Select Committee investigating the matter to be disbanded.
"There would have been no January 6, as we know it, if Nancy Pelosi heeded my recommendation to bring 10,000 Soldiers, or the National Guard, into the Capitol," said Trump. "End the Unselect Committee January 6th Witch Hunt right now. Pelosi and the Dems are responsible!"
The claim that Pelosi was behind the delay in the National Guard responding to the attack on the Capitol has been a common assertion from Trump's allies in Congress, although it is false.
The decision to summon the National Guard to the Capitol is made by the Capitol Police Board, and there is no evidence Pelosi directed the House Sergeant at Arms, her representative on the board, against doing so.
