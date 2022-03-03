January 6 Committee says it believes Trump may have violated 'multiple' laws in attempt to overturn election
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots on the United States Capitol now believes that former President Donald Trump violated "multiple laws" in his quest to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a court filing unveiled on Wednesday, the committee argued that notorious "coup memo" attorney John Eastman does not have the right to attorney-client privilege to avoid testifying before the committee on the grounds that he and others committed what the committee believes was illegal activity.

In the filing, the committee writes that it has "a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts" in their attempts to overturn the election.

Among other things, the committee argues that it has enough evidence to justify "a good-faith basis for concluding that President Trump has violated section 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2)," which is obstructing an official act of Congress. What's more, writes the committee, it believes it can prove that Trump did so with corrupt intent.

The committee also writes that it has "a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371."

The House Select Committee has been trying to secure Eastman's testimony about his efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the results of the 2020 election.

