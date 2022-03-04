Trump White House lawyer desperately tried to stop him from enacting a 'murder-suicide pact' with America

Newly revealed details about President Donald Trump's last days in office show that White House counsel Pat Cipollone tried desperately to stop him from pursuing bogus claims of a stolen election -- including one measure he considered a "murder-suicide pact."

The New York Times, while reporting on recently disclosed testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, reveals that the former White House counsel was particularly alarmed by a plan concocted by former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark that involved sending "official letters to multiple state legislatures falsely alerting them that the election may have been stolen and urging them to reconsider certified election results."

“That letter that this guy wants to send — that letter is a murder-suicide pact,” Cipollone told Trump. “It’s going to damage everyone who touches it. And we should have nothing to do with that letter. I don’t ever want to see that letter again.”

READ MORE: Trump brags about destroying Mitch McConnell’s plan to recruit a coveted Senate candidate

Richard Donoghue, a former top Justice Department official, told the committee that he also repeatedly tried getting Trump to stop his plans to overturn the election, but he kept pushing more extreme measures.

“The president said something to the effect of: ‘What do I have to lose? If I do this, what do I have to lose?’” he told the committee. “And I said: ‘Mr. President, you have a great deal to lose. Is this really how you want your administration to end? You’re going hurt the country.’”