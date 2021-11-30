Here's how Trump's efforts to undermine the Jan. 6 committee could go down in flames today

On Tuesday, POLITICO reported that former President Donald Trump's efforts to block the release of information to the House January 6 committee about his White House communications could reach the end of the road today — when it goes before the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

"D.C. Circuit Judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins are wading into a dispute over Trump’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee and the National Archives, the custodian of his White House records," reported Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein. "House investigators are attempting to obtain a voluminous batch of documents concerning Trump’s meetings, call records and decisions in the weeks preceding the riot — documents they say are essential both to understanding how Trump tried to subvert the 2020 election and to preventing new threats to the transfer of power."

Jackson is one of President Joe Biden's first major judicial circuit appointees, and has been speculated to be a shortlister for the Supreme Court should a vacancy arise under his presidency. The court has already expressed skepticism they even have standing to hear Trump's demand to block the records.



Legal experts have said there is little merit to Trump's blanket assertion of executive privilege over hundreds of documents requested by the committee, noting that the sitting president has the principal authority on what is privileged and former presidents have historically relied only on the approval of the sitting president in these matters.

