Trump officially announces January 6th anniversary press conference at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump has officially announced that he will be holding a press conference to mark the one-year anniversary of the riots he incited at the United States Capitol building.

Via Axios reporter Andrew Solender, Trump put out a notice Thursday that he will be having a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on January 6th at 5 p.m. EST.

The riots at the Capitol took place after Trump held a rally in Washington D.C. in which he made multiple false claims about President Joe Biden "stealing" the election from him and encouraged his followers to walk down to the Capitol to make their displeasure known.

READ MORE: Eric Swalwell IDs Tucker Carlson fan who threatened his life after Twitter failed to help

After the riots started, Trump then waited more than three hours before putting out a video asking his supporters to vacate the Capitol.

Trump was subsequently impeached in the House of Representatives for the second time during his one term in office, although he was acquitted in the Senate despite the fact that seven Republicans joined with all 50 Democrats of finding him guilty of inciting an insurrection.

See Trump's full announcement below.