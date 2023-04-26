Donald Trump lashed out at E. Jean Carroll's rape allegations against him just hours before the author was expected to testify at the former president's civil rape trial Wednesday.

"The E. Jean Carroll case, Ms. Bergdorf Goodman, is a made up SCAM," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He accused Carroll's attorneys of being financed by a "big political donor that they said didn't exist, only to get caught lying about that."

"Just look at her CNN interview before & after the commercial break - Like a different person," he remarked.

Trump also called for Carroll to produce a dress allegedly containing male DNA, even though he has refused to provide a sample for comparison.

"She said there was a dress, using the ol' Monica Lewinsky' stuff', then she didn't want to produce it. The dress should be allowed to be part of the case. This is a fraudulent & false story--Witch Hunt!" Trump exclaimed.

Carroll was expected to testify on Wednesday at the trial that Trump has refused to attend.