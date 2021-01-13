Trump will be 'the cautionary tale that parents tell their kids': White House staffer
US President Donald Trump (AFP)

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," immediately following the historic second impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that a White House adviser privately railed to him against Trump's behavior.

"One thing I would want to point you to, and that is some of the reactions I'm getting from Trump advisers ... from somebody who advises the president, speaks with him regularly, just spoke with him the other day," said Acosta. "This is what the adviser said: 'In the end, it all came crashing down,' in the words of this adviser, 'because Donald Trump could never tell the truth. He will be the cautionary tale that parents tell their kids. Don't end up like Trump because of your lies.' I just think that's an extraordinary statement to come from an adviser to the president of the United States, who is now the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice."

"This is something I see as the culmination of so much we've had to experience over the last four years at those rallies," said Acosta. "Lie after lie after lie, fist fights breaking out in rallies, inciting violence and so on ... Now it seems people inside the president's own team and advisers get it. This one adviser describing the president as someone who built everything on lies, and this is coming crashing down on Donald Trump because of his lies, and perhaps the biggest lie he told over the last four years was that he did not lose the 2020 election. It was a lie that became so cancerous we saw the events unfold a week ago."

Watch below: