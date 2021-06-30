‘Who’s getting the popcorn?’ Internet rejoices on news Trump Org says it will be charged tomorrow
(L-R) Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump attend the ground breaking of the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office Building in Washington July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The Trump Organization says it has been told to expect to be charged by federal prosecutors on Thursday at 2 PM, and the Internet is rejoicing.

"It is not yet clear whether any other people, particularly Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, also will be charged Thursday. Trump himself is not expected to be charged Thursday," CNBC reports. "NBC reported that two representatives from the Trump Organization said they were told the charges were imminent."

Many are rejoicing:

