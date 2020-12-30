‘Pathetic’ Trump buried in mockery for citing 'Most Admired' poll as proof of election fraud
President Donald Trump. (Official White House photograph)

On Wednesday, outgoing President Donald Trump cited his first win of Gallup's "Most Admired Man of the Year" poll as evidence for his election fraud conspiracy theories — even though in actuality he only won that poll by 18 percent and a greater number of people in total chose Democratic presidents.

Commenters on social media ridiculed Trump for his faulty leap of logic.