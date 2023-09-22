Prosecutors unveil 'doozy' evidence at Trump fraud trial: 'Money flowing from one pocket to the other'
Prosecutors on Friday unveiled a piece of evidence in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case The Daily Beast reporter Jose Pagliery described as "a doozy."

Included among the many examples of allegedly fraudulent accounting practices by the Trump Organization, argued prosecutor Andrew Amer, was listing business deals between Trump Organization entities as deals with outside companies.

"Money that was just flowing from one pocket to the other,” argued Amer.

As The Daily Beast reports, that was far from the only example of alleged fraud at the trial.

"Investigators found that Trump duped insurance companies by lying about his stash of cash," the publication writes. "They claimed that the Trumps inflated the value of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan by an estimated $178 million by incorrectly declaring funds as 'stabilized income' when it wasn’t."

“There was rampant fraud in preparation of Trump’s personal financial statements,” Amer argued to the court. “The defendants used those fraudulent statements repeatedly and persistently with banks and insurance companies in transactions seeking financial benefits.”

Although longtime Trump accountant Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty and spent several months in jail for committing accounting fraud, that was unrelated to the fraud that the New York Attorney General's Office alleges took place at the Trump Organization, which they argued was systemic and took place over the span of decades.

