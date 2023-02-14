Trump keeps whining about 'Gestapo' raid that found 'inexpensive and very common' classified documents

When classified documents were found at Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort last year, one of his defenses was that they were just empty folders kept as keepsakes from his time as president. Now, as the Daily Beast points out, he seems to be doubling down on that claim.
In a post to Truth Social Tuesday, Trump wrote that "many of the so-called ‘documents’ that the ‘Gestapo’ took in the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, unlike the ‘No Raids of Biden,’ were merely inexpensive and very common folders with words such as ‘Presidential Reading,’ ‘Confidential,’ ‘Classified,’ or other words stamped on the front cover."
According to Trump, the folders were left behind after official meetings without the classified documents they contained.
“I would put them in a pile and keep them as momentous,” Trump said, misspelling ‘mementos.’
“Nothing wrong with that, but sounds to me that the Injustice Department views these as DOCUMENTS - They are not!”