Trump sues CNN for 'fake news' -- and demands $475 million in compensation
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump is suing CNN for purportedly creating "fake news" about him and demanding $475 million in compensation.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in Florida, argues that "beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the Plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence -- purportedly as a “trusted” news source -- to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers."

The suit says that CNN has defamed Trump by having people on its shows who give him "defamatory labels of 'racist,' 'Russian lackey,' 'insurrectionist,' and ultimately 'Hitler.'"

The suit goes on to allege that Trump is suing CNN "to vindicate his reputation as a dedicated public servant and to establish CNN’s liability for the harm it has caused to his reputation by the false, defamatory, and inflammatory mischaracterizations of him."

It then reveals that Trump is seeking compensatory damages of $475 million.

Read the whole lawsuit here (PDF).

