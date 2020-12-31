Trump coming home early from Florida because he's excited about Senate attempt to overthrow election: report
Donald Trump playing golf, as he has about 30 hours a week during his presidency/Screenshot

With the announcement that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) will attempt to overthrow the 2020 election with U.S. Senate Republicans, President Donald Trump decided to come home from his Mar-a-Lago vacation early.

According to CNN.com, Trump's annual New Year's Eve party, which was supposed to feature Trump as the big draw, will now be mere followers and supporters. The Senate vote isn't supposed to take place until Jan. 6, so it's unknown why Trump is leaving a week early, particularly when he has an event where he could hold court.

"The President typically relishes appearing on the red carpet in front of the press and his friends, but is skipping the event altogether this year in what will be an unusual move," said CNN.

Trump is also encouraging his followers to flock to Washington, D.C. and rage outside the U.S. Capitol to encourage Republican officials inside the Senate to follow Hawley.

Before heading to Florida, Trump met with Vice President Mike Pence because he learned about the VP's role in certifying the electors' vote. The president demanded that Pence do something to ensure that the election would get handed to Trump.

"Trump has told people recently that Pence isn't doing enough to fight for him as his presidency ends, and has recently taken an interest in Pence's traditional role during the certification," said CNN. "As president of the Senate, Pence presides over the proceedings."

Read the full report at CNN.com.