Trump complains about ‘fake news narrative’ that he is furious with midterm results
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump is denying reports he is furious with the results of the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump spoke "exclusively" with Fox News Digital on Wednesday after receiving harsh criticism from Republicans frustrated with his role in hand-picking candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz, who lost to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.

"There is a fake news narrative that I was furious — it is just the opposite," Trump claimed.

"The people I endorsed did very well," he argued. "All these guys that are winning are my people."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Good reason to panic': GOP operatives reportedly lamenting midterms 'disaster'

Trump also addressed the "candidate quality" problem raised by Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell.

"I really think we had great candidates that performed very well," Trump argued. "Oz worked very hard, but there were forces against him."

Trump was also asked if he would changes his plans about his expected announcement of a 2024 comeback bid.

"We had tremendous success," Trump claimed. "Why would anything change?"

On Twitter, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman wrote, "Comes the 'it's fake news' statement from Trump about reports of his anger, reports which aides have been trying to tamp down for several hours."

"Trump insists he's not moving his announcement timeline (which nearly all his advisers want him to do)," she reported.

Earlier, Haberman retweeted a video of Trump advisor Jason Miller on Newsmax.

"Of course, President Trump said he would be making an announcement, on November 15, next Tuesday," Miller said. "I am advising the president to hold off until after the Georgia race."


