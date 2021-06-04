Trump condos scooped up at rock-bottom prices as '50 percent of people' refuse to live in them: report

Former President Donald Trump's once-sprawling real estate business has taken a major hit ever since he got into politics, and the Associated Press has found that Trump-branded condos are now selling at steep discounts because so many people refuse to live in them.

According to the AP, condos in Trump buildings are now the targets of "bargain hunters" across the United States, as the twice-impeached one-term former president's deep unpopularity in urban areas has made prospective buyers reluctant to live in them.

"Fifty percent of the people wouldn't want to live in a Trump building for any reason... but then there are guys like me," bargain-hunting car dealer Lou Sollecito tells the AP. "It's a super buy."

The AP conducted a broad analysis of 4,000 Trump properties and found that "prices for some condos and hotel rooms available for purchase have dropped by one-third or more," which it describes as a "plunge that outpaces drops in many similar buildings, leaving units for sale in Trump buildings to be had for hundreds of thousands to up to a million dollars less than they would have gone for years ago."

The AP acknowledges that it may not be entirely possible to pin the plunging property prices solely on Trump's political rhetoric and actions, but it notes that "things got real bad" for Trump properties right after he incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol building on January 6th.

Or as Ondel Hylton, a senior content director at real estate price tracking website CityRealty, tells the AP: "I have never seen buildings plummet so dramatically."