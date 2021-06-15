Trump is making people believe 'insane things' — and it's driving them to violence: Ex-prosecutor Preet Bharara

On CNN Tuesday, after new reporting on the DOJ's reaction to former President Donald Trump's demands to investigate his voter fraud conspiracy theories, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara outlined the real harm done by the former president's behavior.
"You know, as you say, it is incredible to see how top Department of Justice officials reacted, calling it 'pure insanity,'" reported anchor Wolf Blitzer. "But the former president and his supporters have embraced this insanity. How dangerous is that?"
"I think there's a tendency on the part of some folks to not think it is that dangerous because the former president left office," said Bharara. "There's great concern, would he leave peacefully, allow Joe Biden to take office. It is still incredibly dangerous because people that believe insane things can perpetuate fraud on other folks. People believe insane things, the big lie, in particular, engage in insurrections like Jan. 6th, that could happen again. Continued perpetuation of the big lie fueled by other bigger lies, including insane stories about Italian satellites changing votes in the United States of America, for which there's no evidence that any reasonable person would not believe there's evidence in favor of, that causes people to engage in anti-democratic behavior."
"It is incredibly dangerous going forward because they're perpetuating it still," added Bharara.
Preet Bharara says Trump drove people to violence by making them believe "insane things" www.youtube.com