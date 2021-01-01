Republican releases video debunking Trump's conspiracies: 'I want you to buckle up'

Donald Trump's "falsehoods and conspiracies" about the 2020 election -- which was won by President-elect Joe Biden -- were debunked in a new video released by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

"The president doesn't want to admit defeat and nobody would," Kinzinger began.

"But he's currently trying to discredit the election results through false hoods and conspiracies," he explained.

"As someone entrusted to lead, I have a choice," he continued. "I can be quiet and I can survive by taking the easy path or I can speak up and lead without concern for the consequences."



"I choose to lead without fear," he explained as he began debunking Trump's delusions about the election.

Watch: