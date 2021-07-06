Trump's bizarre theory of how he'll be reinstated as president is 'very, very hard' to explain: NYT reporter

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Tuesday told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that former President Donald Trump is still obsessed with being "reinstated" as president, although she struggled in explaining how Trump thinks it's going to happen.

Haberman started off by saying Trump was "laser-focused" on the widely criticized "audits" that his supporters are conducting in numerous swing states.

Once the results of these "audits" are released, Haberman claims, Trump believes that America will have no choice but to let him back into the White House.

"He continues to believe there will be something that will undo Joe Biden's win in one of those states that made Joe Biden president," she said. "That somehow this will either muddy up his victory or that it could end up going to the Supreme Court and then returning the victory to the former president."

Haberman then acknowledged that it's difficult to see how this will actually work.

"It's very, very hard to track the roots of this conspiracy theory and how they suggest it would happen," she said. "But this is something that the former president has been focussed on for many months. This is not just in the dark recesses of the internet."

