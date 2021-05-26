Trump joins forces with Newt Gingrich to recycle old 1990s 'contract with America' as modern idea

Politico reported Tuesday night that former President Donald Trump is so desperate for policy ideas that he's thinking of recycling Newt Gingrich's 1990s "Contract with America."
Given so many Americans who would vote in 2022 were too young to remember the list of right-wing promises it could see a new life among conservatives. The report explained that Trump is looking for the "MAGA Doctrine," something he didn't have in 2016.
"In recent weeks, Trump sat down with the former House speaker as well as his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at his private Mar-a-Lago club to begin crafting the document, according to a source familiar with the meeting," said the report. "The group is still just beginning to hammer out the details of what a Trumpified Contract might look like. But it is likely to take an 'America-First' policy approach on everything from trade to immigration. The source described it as 'a policy priority for 2022 and beyond.'"