Trump's 'out of control' provocation of a 'coup' is worse than anything Nixon did: Watergate's Carl Bernstein
Carl Bernstein on CNN (screengrab)

On CNN Monday, Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein argued that the tape of outgoing President Donald Trump appearing to threaten Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into "finding" extra votes for him is worse than anything he uncovered in the Nixon administration.

"Obviously the Nixon tapes were part of the ultimate demise of the Nixon presidency," said anchor John Berman. "You say the tape we heard from President Trump ... it's worse than the Nixon tapes. Why? What makes this so bad?"

"We're listening in real time to the president propose that there be a conspiracy to steal the election for the presidency of the United States, a coup, whatever you want to call it," said Bernstein. "A dangerously out-of-control, unstable president of the United States, provoking a constitutional crisis, and it's no accident that the generals in particular, and the Defense Department officials are aware and are now saying out loud that the incumbent president of the United States is the gravest threat to the national security of the United States that we have."

"This is unprecedented. It is extraordinary," said Bernstein. "And it is time for the Republican leadership and the Democratic leadership of the Senate and the House to demand that this president of the United States resign immediately. If this had happened and this tape were released at any other moment in our history, except Donald Trump's presidency, I think it's a very certain thing, that the resignation of the president of the United States immediately would be demanded, or he would be impeached and convicted in the Senate posthaste."

Watch below: