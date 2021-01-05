'Lemmings with suicide vests': Ex-GOP lawmaker burns his colleagues for following Trump over a cliff

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) on Monday mocked his former colleagues for blindly following President Donald Trump in his futile efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

During an appearance on CNN, Dent whacked Trump for putting pressure on GOP lawmakers to back his desperate bid to stay in power.

"The president is going out there, telling people who weren't prepared to go on this kamikaze mission, who aren't prepared to be lemmings with suicide vests, he's calling them surrenderers," Dent said.

Dent then recounted how he was called similar names seven years ago when he opposed shutting down the federal government in an attempt to force former President Barack Obama to repeal his own health care law.

"I was called that in 2013 because I didn't go on that suicide mission of shutting down the government back then," he said. "This is what they do: If you don't agree with them they call you names."

Dent went on to say that he's spoken with many GOP lawmakers who are privately "mortified" by what the president and his allies are trying to do and he said those tensions could reach a boiling point soon.

"The reckoning within the Republican Party, I think, is now coming," he said.

Watch the video below.

