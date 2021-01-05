Top Trump Senate ally refuses to back his coup -- and calls it 'a violation of my oath of office'

Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK), a top ally to President Donald Trump and one of his top allies in the Senate, has announced that he would not go along with the president's scheme to overturn the 2020 election.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Inhofe said that the United States Constitution prohibits him from tossing out electoral college votes that have already been certified by states.

"To challenge a state's certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office -- that is not something I am willing to do and is not something Oklahoma would want me to do," he said.

He then went on to explain to his constituents how much he had wanted Trump to win, but he said that desire could not override his duty to obey the law.

"I took an oath to 'support and defend' the Constitution and to 'bear true faith and allegiance to the same,'" he said. "It is an oath I take very seriously, and in my 34 years in federal office, I have not and will not violate my oath."

Read the whole statement below.

❗️INBOX: Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) says he will NOT vote to challenge Electoral College certification during tomorrow's Joint Session, defying President Donald Trump and breaking with Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). pic.twitter.com/HV2092nz2d

— Dillon Richards (@KOCODillon) January 5, 2021