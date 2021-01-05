Pro-Trump Republicans are handing Dems a weapon – and it could be an ‘abject disaster’ for the party: conservative

On CNN this Tuesday, host Anderson Cooper asked conservative commentator Scott Jennings what he thinks the effect on democracy will be regarding President Trump and certain Republicans' attempts to undermine confidence in elections.

Several Republican senators have said they will object when Congress convenes on Wednesday to accept President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory.

"The democratic system depends on winners and losers and the acceptance of the results," Jennings said. "Unfortunately over the last 20 years, we've had people on both parties who've refused to accept the results."

"I frankly, as a Republican and someone who supports the electoral college and is worried about the long-term impact on the health of the electoral college -- these Republicans right now who are leading this effort are handing Democrats the single greatest argument that there ever was and has ever been made to abolish the Electoral College -- which would be an abject disaster for the Republican Party, which tends not to win the national popular vote."

